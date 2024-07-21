Dolmio Bolognese Meatball Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce 450g

Tomato and basil sauce.

This Tomato & Basil pasta sauce has been expertly blended to capture that flavoursome Dolmio great taste everyone will love! Perfect for cooking your favourite meatballs. This sauce contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and helps you create a delicious, wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. When life gives you meatballs... You eat them. Why not try adding your favourite veg, or even chilli to spice things up?

Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.

Made with 95% Vegetables One Dolmio pasta sauce serving contains 1 of your 5 a day This meatball pasta sauce is suitable for vegetarians Nutritious with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Great Tasting Convenience - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 4

Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (83%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (10%), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Herb, Spice

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking instructions: 1. Pop open your Dolmio sauce for meatballs, and add to those lovely sizzling, sealed and lightly browned meatballs (400g). 2. Stir, cover and leave to simmer for 20 mins until cooked through. 3. Pour over spaghetti, pasta, hey anything you want. About 100g dry pasta per person should do it. Yum-diddly-umptious. When Life Gives You Meatballs... You Eat Them.

Additives