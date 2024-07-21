New
image 1 of Dolmio Bolognese Meatball Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce 450g
image 1 of Dolmio Bolognese Meatball Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce 450gimage 2 of Dolmio Bolognese Meatball Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce 450gimage 3 of Dolmio Bolognese Meatball Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce 450gimage 4 of Dolmio Bolognese Meatball Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce 450g

Dolmio Bolognese Meatball Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce 450g

4.2(37)
Write a review

£2.50

£0.56/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (112 g)
Energy
188kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 168 kJ 40 kcal

Tomato and basil sauce.
This Tomato & Basil pasta sauce has been expertly blended to capture that flavoursome Dolmio great taste everyone will love! Perfect for cooking your favourite meatballs. This sauce contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and helps you create a delicious, wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. When life gives you meatballs... You eat them. Why not try adding your favourite veg, or even chilli to spice things up?
Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.
Made with 95% VegetablesOne Dolmio pasta sauce serving contains 1 of your 5 a dayThis meatball pasta sauce is suitable for vegetariansNutritious with no artificial colours, flavours or preservativesGreat Tasting Convenience - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 4
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (83%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (10%), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Herb, Spice

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking instructions:1. Pop open your Dolmio sauce for meatballs, and add to those lovely sizzling, sealed and lightly browned meatballs (400g).2. Stir, cover and leave to simmer for 20 mins until cooked through.3. Pour over spaghetti, pasta, hey anything you want. About 100g dry pasta per person should do it.Yum-diddly-umptious.When Life Gives You Meatballs... You Eat Them.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Italian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here