Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Mini's Unwrapped More To Share Pouch 185g

Peanut butter crème in a milk chocolate flavour coating

Don't let a little foil get in between you and your Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Pop a handful of Reese's Minis, then share this king size bag with friends.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were created by former employee of the Hershey Chocolate Company, Harry Burnett Reese in 1928. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups begin with roasting fresh peanuts for Reese's one-of-a-kind peanut butter. The peanut butter and milk chocolate are then dropped and pressed into a mold that gives Reese's Cups their iconic shape.

Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (65%) [Sugar*, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Crème (35%) [Peanuts, Sugar*, Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil), Salt, Emulsifier (Polyglycrol Polyricinoleate (E476)), Antioxidant (TBHQ (E319))], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

For allergens, please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

185g