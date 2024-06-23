Tesco Finest Korean Style Gochujang BBQ Chicken & Kimchi Style Slaw Wrap

Cooked chicken breast with an apple, roasted red pepper purée, fermented red jalapeño chilli purée and soy sauce dressing, a red cabbage, red pepper, carrot, spring onion and soya bean mix with spinach and rocket in a seeded tortilla.

Sweet and savoury Korean style BBQ dressing meets tender British chicken breast with a kimchi style slaw, spinach and rocket in a seeded tortilla wrap. Limited edition Korean Style SEEDED TORTILLA WRAP With spinach, rocket and kimchi style slaw

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (18%), Red Cabbage, Spinach, Red Pepper, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rice Vinegar, Rocket, Bramley Apple, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Treacle, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Spring Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Fermented Red Jalapeño Chilli Purée, Rice Flour, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol], Ginger Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Roast Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Oak Smoked Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Yellow Soya Bean, Rice, Yeast Extract Powder, Soya Bean, Colour (Paprika Extract), Alcohol, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Cane Molasses, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings