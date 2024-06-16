Mr Kipling Minions Banana Cake Slices 8pk

Banana Flavour Sponge with a Mallow Filling (13%), Topped with a Decorated Banana Flavour Icing (22%). From illumination* *The studio that brought you Despicable me, The Secret Life of Pets, Sing & Minions

Despicable me 4 © Universal City Studios LLC. All rights reserved. Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

Exceedingly Good Cakes 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours No Hydrogenated Fat Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Tapioca Starch, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60, Soya Lecithin), Maize Starch, Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Lutein, Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

