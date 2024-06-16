image 1 of Mr Kipling Minions Banana Cake Slices 8pk
image 1 of Mr Kipling Minions Banana Cake Slices 8pkimage 2 of Mr Kipling Minions Banana Cake Slices 8pk

Mr Kipling Minions Banana Cake Slices 8pk

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per slice (30g)
Energy
522kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.1g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ

Banana Flavour Sponge with a Mallow Filling (13%), Topped with a Decorated Banana Flavour Icing (22%).From illumination**The studio that brought you Despicable me, The Secret Life of Pets, Sing & Minions
Despicable me 4 © Universal City Studios LLC. All rights reserved.Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Exceedingly Good Cakes100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial ColoursNo Hydrogenated FatSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Tapioca Starch, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60, Soya Lecithin), Maize Starch, Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Lutein, Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here