We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Tesco Finest 2 Melt in the Middle Chocolate Fondants 310g FMD
image 1 of Tesco Finest 2 Melt in the Middle Chocolate Fondants 310g FMDimage 2 of Tesco Finest 2 Melt in the Middle Chocolate Fondants 310g FMD

Tesco Finest 2 Melt in the Middle Chocolate Fondants 310g FMD

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£1.13/100g

Finest Dine in for two - Dessert
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pudding
Energy
510kcal
2135kJ
25%of the reference intake
Sugars
36.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Fat
23.9g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.8g

high

69%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1377kJ / 329kcal

2 Belgian chocolate puddings with a melting chocolate centre.
Indulgent rich chocolate sponge filled with a rich Belgian chocolate centreDINE IN RICH & INDULGENT Rich smooth chocolate centre filled Belgian chocolate puddings
Pack size: 310G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Light Brown Soft Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Milk Chocolate (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

310g e (2 x 155g)

View all Finest Dine in for two

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here