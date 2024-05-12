Tesco Finest 2 Melt in the Middle Chocolate Fondants 310g FMD
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 510kcal
-
- 2135kJ
- 25%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 36.0g
- 40%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 23.9g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 13.8g
- 69%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Light Brown Soft Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Milk Chocolate (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pudding (155g)
|Energy
|1377kJ / 329kcal
|2135kJ / 510kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|23.9g
|Saturates
|8.9g
|13.8g
|Carbohydrate
|41.3g
|64.0g
|Sugars
|23.2g
|36.0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.3g
|Protein
|5.2g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
