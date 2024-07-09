Schwartz Air Fry Cheesy Chips Seasoning 140g

New
A Seasoning Coating with Cheese, Garlic and Parsley.
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Rice Semolina, Spices (Died Garlic (17%), Black Pepper), Rice Four, Sea Salt, Modified Starch, Cheese Powder (from Milk) (5%), Buttermilk Powder, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

140g ℮

Preparation and Usage

- We recommend 2 tbs for 250g fries.- Sprinkle over frozen fries or chips, tossed in a little oil to coat first. Cook in an air fryer at 200°C for 10-12 minutes, or until cooked through. Shake half-way through.- Adjust cooking temperature and time according to your manufacturer's recommendations.- Also a great for wedges

