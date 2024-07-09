Bens Original Lunch Bowl Moroccan Style Grains and Pulses 220g

Mix of bulgur wheat and wheat berries with chickpeas, raisins, carrots, red pepper and spices. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

When you need something quick and tasty, we've whipped up an exciting grain, pulse and vegetable filled Lunch Bowl. Inspired by textures and flavours from around the world, you'll still be raving about it at dinner time. Steam sealed for freshness, you can enjoy a full, nutritious meal straight from the cupboard, at your desk or even on a mountain top!

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Meal for 1 Enjoy Hot or Cold Real Goodness, Real Fast High in Fibre 288 Kcal Tasty & Nutritious No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 220G

High in Fibre

Ingredients

Steamed Bulgur Wheat (30%), Chickpeas (21%), Steamed Wheat Berries (18%), Carrot (7.7%), Red Pepper (7.7%), Raisins (6.4%), Sunflower Oil, Onion, Spice (1.2%), Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Lime Juice, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

May contain: Celery, Lupin, Mustard.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

220g

Preparation and Usage

Steam sealed for freshness, you can enjoy a full, nutritious meal straight from the cupboard, at your desk or even on a mountain top! To enjoy cold... 1 Squeeze pouch to separate. 2 Pour into a bowl, stir & eat. To enjoy warm… 1 Squeeze pouch to separate. 2 Tear two inches to vent. 3 Microwave on full power (750W) for 90 seconds. 4 Pour into a bowl, stir & eat.

