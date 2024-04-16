We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Dr. Will's Sriracha Mayo 245g

Dr. Will's Sriracha Mayo 245g

5(9)
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegan

Dr. Will's Sriracha Mayo 245g
Makes food betterMore Flavour, Less SugarAll NaturalSweetened NaturallyFermented ChilliesSweetened with Natural IngredientsVegan Friendly
Pack size: 245G

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Red Peppers, Garlic, Date Syrup, Apple Vinegar, Habanero Chilli Puree (2%) (Habanero Chillies, Salt, Acetic Acid), Salt, Potato Starch, Mustard Flour, Paprika Extract, White Pepper

Allergy Information

Allergens show in bold

Net Contents

245g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake before use.

View all Sweet Chilli & Hot Sauces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here