Bens Original Lunch Bowl Spicy Thai Style Coconut Grains and Rice 220g

Mix of bulgur wheat, wheat berries, Thai jasmine rice, wild rice and long grain white rice with carrots, edamame beans, red pepper, coconut milk, chilli and spices. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

When you need something quick and tasty, we've whipped up an exciting grain, pulse and vegetable filled Lunch Bowl. Inspired by textures and flavours from around the world, you'll still be raving about it at dinner time. Steam sealed for freshness, you can enjoy a full, nutritious meal straight from the cupboard, at your desk or even on a mountain top!

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Enjoy Hot or Cold Real Goodness, Real Fast Source of Protein 334 Kcal Tasty & Nutritious No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for vegetarians Meal for 1

Pack size: 220G

Source of Protein

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (28%), Steamed Jasmine Rice (14%), Steamed Wheat Berries (12%), Steamed Bulgur Wheat (12%), Edamame Beans (9.4%), Red Pepper (7.7%), Coconut Milk (5.9%), Carrot (4.5%), Steamed Wild Rice (2.3%), Salt, Lemongrass, Chilli (0.4%), Kaffir Lime Leaf, Chilli Flakes (0.2%), Ginger, Soya Sauce

Allergy Information

May contain: Celery, Lupin, Mustard.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Steam sealed for freshness, you can enjoy a full, nutritious meal straight from the cupboard, at your desk or even on a mountain top! To enjoy cold... 1 Squeeze pouch to separate. 2 Pour into a bowl, stir & eat. To enjoy warm... 1 Squeeze pouch to separate. 2 Tear two inches to vent. 3 Microwave on full power (750W) for 90 seconds. 4 Pour into a bowl, stir & eat.

