Fibe Zesty Orange Soda Drink 4 x 250ml

Happy Gut* *Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.

30 Cal 5g Fibre Per Can Classic Taste Juicy Flavours of Zesty Orange to Keep the Vibe Fresh!

Pack size: 1000ML

Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Ingredients

Filtered Water, Fibe Fibre Blend* (Chicory Root Inulin, Calcium Lactate, Vitamin C), Fructose, Natural Lemon Flavour**, Natural Flavour, Citric Acid, Colour (Apple, Carrot Extract) and Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, * Fibe Fibre Blend (Chicory Root Inulin, Calcium Lactate, Vitamin C), ** Natural Flavours, Natural Orange Flavour

Produce of

Made n the UK

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮