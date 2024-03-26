We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jamaica Rum Vibes Sparkling Ginger & Lime With White Rum 250ml

Jamaica Rum Vibes Sparkling Ginger & Lime With White Rum 250ml

£2.25

£9.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Pre-Mixed Alcoholic Flavoured Cocktail Drink
Discover the rum taste of Jamaica with our premium sparkling ginger flavour and lime juice* cocktail. Perfectly blended with real cane sugar and authentic Jamaican white rumKeep it real, simple & natural yah man!*Lime juice from concentrate (4.4%)
Perfectly Blended with 100% Jamaican White RumReady to DrinkSparkling Pre-Mixed DrinkNo Artificial SweetenerNo Added PreservativesNo Artificial FlavourNo Artificial Colour
Pack size: 250ML

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Country

Produce of the EU

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best enjoyed ice cold

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Sweeteners

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

