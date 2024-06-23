Tesco Sausage Bacon & Egg Sub

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Hard-Boiled Egg (19%), Water, Sausage (14%) [Pork, Lentils, Water, Onion, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Rubbed Sage, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Wheat Protein, Yeast Extract, Cane Molasses, Coriander Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Sage Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate)], Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Stabilisers (Pentapotassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg , Tomato Paste, Tomato, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk , Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Brown Mustard Seeds, Clove, Garlic Powder, Wheat Starch.

Herby sausage, smoked beechwood bacon and perfectly boiled egg, with tangy ketchup and seasoned mayo in a soft, white sub. Delicious, any time of the day. THE BIG EAT Love your lunch

