New
image 1 of Raid Wasp & Hornet 300ml
image 1 of Raid Wasp & Hornet 300mlimage 2 of Raid Wasp & Hornet 300mlimage 3 of Raid Wasp & Hornet 300ml

Raid Wasp & Hornet 300ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£15.00/litre

Raid Wasp & Hornet 300ml
Let good times bloom with Glade air freshener Sandalwood Jasmine holder. Glade automatic room sprays use TrueScent Technology™ and a proprietary blend of ingredients to provide a lasting feeling of clean. Tell your story with this booster scent diffuser and enjoy up to 2 months of continued room fragrance. Refresh and boost the fragrance of any room with notes of jasmine petals, creamy sandalwood and musk. The bathroom air freshener holders will refresh your home and toilet with fragrance infused with essential oils. Experience timed fragrance bursts every 9, 18 or 36 minutes for a continued refreshed mood in any room. Simply squeeze the air freshener, pull the sides of the holder apart and insert the Glade automatic spray scented refill. Set up your Glade room freshener spray and enjoy up to 60 days of gentle fragrance mist! Glade's automatic air freshener is made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes.
When a wasp or hornet strays into your living space, you need to take action. Raid Wasp Hornet is especially designed for indoor use and has an advanced formula that kills wasps and hornets on contact. You can use it in any room around your home to quickly neutralize and eliminate wasps and hornets, including in the living room, bedroom, and bathroom. It’s fast and easy to use: simply shake and spray. For fast knockdown, spray directly at individual stray wasps and hornets that have entered the building (this product is meant specifically for indoor use; do not spray at nest). It gets to work right away, neutralizing the insect within 60 seconds.
It kills wasps and hornets on contactNeutralizes the insect within 60 secondsUse it in any room, such as in the living room, bedroom or bathroom to quickly neutralize and eliminate wasps and hornetsRaid Wasp Hornet is designed for indoor useDo not use on nest
Pack size: 300ML

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake before using. Point spray nozzle away from face and press button, holding container as upright as possible. For fast knockdown, spray directly at insects, keeping about 1 meter from interior walls, fabrics, and furniture. Spray directly at stray wasps, hornets that enter building. Do not spray at nest. For indoor use only.It is recommended to check for potential staining and damage in an inconspicuous place before complete treatment.

View all Rodent & Insect Killer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here