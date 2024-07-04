Raid Wasp & Hornet 300ml

When a wasp or hornet strays into your living space, you need to take action. Raid Wasp Hornet is especially designed for indoor use and has an advanced formula that kills wasps and hornets on contact. You can use it in any room around your home to quickly neutralize and eliminate wasps and hornets, including in the living room, bedroom, and bathroom. It’s fast and easy to use: simply shake and spray. For fast knockdown, spray directly at individual stray wasps and hornets that have entered the building (this product is meant specifically for indoor use; do not spray at nest). It gets to work right away, neutralizing the insect within 60 seconds.

It kills wasps and hornets on contact Neutralizes the insect within 60 seconds Use it in any room, such as in the living room, bedroom or bathroom to quickly neutralize and eliminate wasps and hornets Raid Wasp Hornet is designed for indoor use Do not use on nest

Pack size: 300ML

Net Contents

300ml ℮

