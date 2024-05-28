New
Cathedral City Red Leicester Cheese 300g

Cathedral City Red Leicester Cheese 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£11.67/kg

Vegetarian

Red Leicester Cheese.
We've used our expertise to design a range celebrating the best of British cheeses. From the makers of the nation's favourite cheese brand.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Red Tractor - Certified Standards
Resealable to Keep Your Cheese FreshBest of BritishApproved by Our Master GraderRed, Tangy & Full of FlavourSuitable for VegetariansMade with 100% British Milk
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto Norbixin

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

10 servings per pack

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Ensure your pack is kept sealed to enjoy our cheese for longer.Grate & freeze then use in cooking

View all Regional Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here