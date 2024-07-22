Sharwood's Chicken Korma Instant Curry & Rice Pot 70g

Pre-cooked Long Grain Rice in a Korma Curry Sauce Mix with Chicken Pieces.

Enjoy the authentic taste of Sharwood's Curry & Rice Chicken Korma Instant Pot. Made with long grain rice, chicken and a subtly spiced sauce with a hint of coconut, this instant rice pot is perfect for those who crave aromatic and delicately spiced flavours. For the perfect instant rice pot simply prise back the lid halfway, covering the rice with boiling water to the fill line. Gently stir, cover and wait for two minutes. Stir well before covering for a final 3 minutes, then tuck in! If you're a fan of Indian cuisine and looking for an alternative to a noodle pot, Sharwood's Curry & Rice Chicken Korma Instant Pot is the perfect choice for an authentic afternoon snack, or quick yet filling lunch at work or at home. If you enjoy this, why not try our super Sharwood's Curry & Rice other flavours like Chicken Tikka and Butter Chicken.

Sharwood's takes you on a taste adventure with our delicious Indian, Chinese and Thai dishes. With our range of rice pots, sauces, meals and accompaniments including naan breads and our iconic mango chutney, Sharwood’s has everything you need to re-create the restaurant experience at home and serve up some excitement! Since its establishment in 1889, Sharwood's has been discovering the very best in Asian cuisine for you to enjoy at home.

Pack size: 70G

Ingredients

Pre-cooked Long Grain Rice (57%), Potato Starch, Sugar, Coconut Milk Powder (5%), Yeast Extract Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Dried Chicken Pieces (3%) (Chicken, Salt, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)), Salt, Desiccated Coconut, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Tomato Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Ground Spices, Flavourings, Dried Onion, Onion Powder, Ground Coriander Seeds, Garlic Powder, Dried Coriander Leaf, Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Cereals containing Gluten and Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Net Contents

70g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Perfect Rice... 1 Place pot on a solid flat surface, pour in boiling water to the fill line 2 Gently stir. Cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes 3 Gently stir. Reapply lid. Wait 3 more minutes Take care to not pierce base of pot when using metal cutlery, contents will be hot

