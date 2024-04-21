We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bio&Me Toffee Apple Oat Bar 3x38g

Bio&Me Toffee Apple Oat Bar 3x38g

5(9)
£2.95

£2.59/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Baked Wholegrain Natural Toffee Flavoured Oat Flapjacks, Made with Almonds, Sultanas, Seeds and AppleEnjoy daily as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Good for Your Gut**Contains calcium, which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.You'll find our bars only contain naturally occurring sugars and salt from plant-based foods.Why Gut Health?It's no secret that we champion good gut health here at Bio&Me. In fact, we hope it's obvious that when it comes to looking after your gut (and you in general), we want to make things as deliciously easy for you as possible.
Did you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome. That's why we've created these science-backed oat to help look after it. Every bite is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you, and your biome, flourish.Dr. M. RossiDr Megan Rossi, BSc PhD RD
No added sugars or salt here!Foundede by the Gut Health Doctor®High in FibreAll NaturalGluten FreeNo Palm OilPlant-Based DiversityGood Gut Health Just Got Deliciously Easy!I'm Made with 9 Different Plant-Based FoodsNothing AtificialGreat for vegetarians & vegans
Pack size: 114G
Contains calcium, which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
No added sugars or saltHigh in Fibre

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (40%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dates, Coconut Oil, Almond Butter, Sultanas, Seeds (4%) (Pumpkin, Sunflower), Dried Apple (2%), Almonds, Dried Carrot, Seaweed (Providing Natural Calcium), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles Peanuts, Milk, Eggs, Soya and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

3 x 38g ℮

