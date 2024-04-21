Bio&Me Toffee Apple Oat Bar 3x38g

Baked Wholegrain Natural Toffee Flavoured Oat Flapjacks, Made with Almonds, Sultanas, Seeds and Apple Enjoy daily as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Good for Your Gut* *Contains calcium, which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. You'll find our bars only contain naturally occurring sugars and salt from plant-based foods. Why Gut Health? It's no secret that we champion good gut health here at Bio&Me. In fact, we hope it's obvious that when it comes to looking after your gut (and you in general), we want to make things as deliciously easy for you as possible.

Did you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome. That's why we've created these science-backed oat to help look after it. Every bite is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you, and your biome, flourish. Dr. M. Rossi Dr Megan Rossi, BSc PhD RD

No added sugars or salt here! Foundede by the Gut Health Doctor® High in Fibre All Natural Gluten Free No Palm Oil Plant-Based Diversity Good Gut Health Just Got Deliciously Easy! I'm Made with 9 Different Plant-Based Foods Nothing Atificial Great for vegetarians & vegans

Pack size: 114G

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (40%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dates, Coconut Oil, Almond Butter, Sultanas, Seeds (4%) (Pumpkin, Sunflower), Dried Apple (2%), Almonds, Dried Carrot, Seaweed (Providing Natural Calcium), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles Peanuts, Milk, Eggs, Soya and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

3 x 38g ℮