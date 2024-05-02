Barcelona Hola Rose 75cl

To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Creating wine is an art. In our Casa Rural, in the middle of our mountain vineyards, in the heart of the natural surroundings of the +500 region, you are invited to follow the freshly picked grapes' journey from vineyard to the bottle

Creating wine is an art. In our Casa Rural, in the middle of our mountain vineyards, in the heart of the natural surroundings of the +500 region, you are invited to follow the freshly picked grapes' journey from vineyard to the bottle

A special rose born in a special city with the aim of being a reflection and inspiration of a lifestyle. A blend of Barcelona's iconic rose grapes, Garnacha Tinta, Tempranillo and Syrah, sourced from the vineyards surrounding the city.

A special rose born in a special city with the aim of being a reflection and inspiration of a lifestyle. A blend of Barcelona's iconic rose grapes, Garnacha Tinta, Tempranillo and Syrah, sourced from the vineyards surrounding the city.

Crisp and dry with a typical laid-back barcelona vibe, this premium rosé is made for good times! delicate yet full of life, with classy notes of rose blossoms, cherry, and wild strawberries.

Crisp and dry with a typical laid-back barcelona vibe, this premium rosé is made for good times! delicate yet full of life, with classy notes of rose blossoms, cherry, and wild strawberries.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024