Quaker High Protein Strawberries & Cream Porridge Sachets Oat So Simple 8x42g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 41.9g serving with 190ml of semi-skimmed milk contains:
Energy
1050kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

low

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

low

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1594 kJ

Strawberries & Cream Flavour Microwaveable Oats with added Soy Protein
- 8 Quaker High in Protein porridge sachets, made with 100% wholegrain Quaker Oats for creamy, delicious porridge perfection.- Quaker Protein Strawberries & Cream gives you the juicy and fruity flavour of Strawberries & Cream, plus a dose of plant protein!- Perfect porridge in just 2 1/2 minutes. Quaker microwaveable porridge oats are a great breakfast time-saver.- In a rush? Slip a Quaker Oats Protein porridge sachet into your bag and enjoy breakfast at the office. Simple.- High in protein with 9g of protein per porridge oats sachet- All natural flavours and natural energy release. Quaker oats are naturally high in manganese, a mineral that contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.- Outer packaging is recyclable
Not all oats are Quaker oats.Whether you’re smashing your goals or finding your way through the twists and turns of everyday life, a warm bowl of Quaker made with 100% wholegrain British oats can help fuel your fire and purpose. Grab a spoon. Take a moment. Savour the goodness that keeps you feeling your brightest.You only want the best, and so do we. We use over 140 years of experience and our farmers’ passion for sustainability to grow exceptional British oats. Our growers are sustainability heroes and work with LEAF to increase biodiversity, support wildlife conservation and nourish healthier soil to help set strong foundations for a better future. At Quaker, we know the huge importance breakfast plays in fuelling learning - so since 2009, we've partnered with the charity Maic Breakfast to donate millions of bowls of Quaker to schoolchildren who need them. Because we believe that inside the littlest tummies, burn the brightest fires.
100% Whole GrainAll Natural FlavoursReady in 2.5 minsHigh ProteinNatural Energy Release9g Protein Per Sachet
Pack size: 335G
Oats are high in Manganese, which contributes to normal energy-Yielding metabolism. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.
100% Whole GrainAll Natural FlavoursReady in 2.5 minsHigh ProteinNatural Energy Release9g Protein Per Sachet

Ingredients

Quaker Wholegrain Rolled OATS (67%), SOY Protein (17%), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (SOY Lecithin), Salt.

Allergy Information

Also may contain: wheat and barley For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Net Contents

8 x 41.875g ℮

