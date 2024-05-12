We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Root & Soul Roasted harissa beetroot & chickpea salad with a smoky red pepper dip 240g

Root & Soul Roasted harissa beetroot & chickpea salad with a smoky red pepper dip 240g

£4.00

£1.67/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
141kcal
591kJ
7%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.67g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 492kJ / 118kcal

Roasted beetroot wedges, cooked freekeh and bulgur wheat with spicy chickpeas on a smoky red pepper, lemon and chilli dip.
Modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show; with grains, nuts & seeds, unlocking the delicious flavours of plants.roasted Harissa beetroot & chickpea salad with a smoky red pepper dip
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Beetroot Wedges (24%), Cooked Freekeh Grain [Water, Freekeh (Wheat)], Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Red Pepper (11%), Fire-Roasted Red Pepper, Ras El Hanout Chickpeas [Chickpeas, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Red Chilli, Salt, Fennel Seed], Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Piquillo Red Pepper, Spinach, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Chilli, Lemon Zest, Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Coriander, Roast Red Pepper Puree [Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Spices, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac, Cornflour, Paprika, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

