Loyd Grossman Pesto Sun-Dried Tomato 190g

Red Pesto Sauce.

Mediterranean sun-dried tomatoes blended with basil, pine nuts & premium Italian cheeses

Pack size: 190G

Ingredients

Tomato Purée (50%), Olive Oil (25%), Sun-Dried Tomatoes (8%) (Tomatoes, Salt), Basil (6%), Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (3.5%) (Sheep's Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cheese (2%) (Milk), Pine Nuts (1.5%), Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This jar contains 3 portions.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Preparation and Usage