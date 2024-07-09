Snack a Jacks Chocolate Chip Jumbo Rice Cakes 180g

Wholegrain Rice and Corn snack with Chocolate Flavour and Milk Chocolate Pieces

Chocolate Chip flavour jumbo snacks made with rice and corn - Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty, Snack A Jacks Chocolate Chip Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind - Popped never fried - Each snack contains 58 calories - Suitable for vegetarians - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG

What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction. That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG. Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per snack. The day is yours. Seize the snack!

Popped Never Fried Made with Quality Ingredients Suitable for Vegetarians Contains no artificial colours or preservatives Each snack contains 58 calories

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Wholegrain Rice (29%), Maize (with germ removed), Oligofructose, Milk Chocolate Pieces (11%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Fructose, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate Flavour [Flavourings (contain Milk), Molasses, Burnt Sugar Syrup], Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin). Milk Chocolate pieces contain 25% Dry Cocoa Solids minimum

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives