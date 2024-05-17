New
Fry's Plant Based Lightly Seasoned Chicken-Style Chunks 280g

£3.00

£10.71/kg

Vegan Chunks Made from Soya Protein and Seasoned with Garlic and Herb. Quick-Frozen.
At the heart of Fry's is our love for family and our love for animals. Born from our kitchen in 1991, we create delicious plant-based food that we hope will help you on your journey to a happy, meat free life. We are grateful to you for choosing Fry's and we really do believe that together we can make a difference.Made with love by the Fry Family
High in ProteinMade with Love and Plants Since 1991
Pack size: 280G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate 27%, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic 0.8%, Onion, Thyme 0.4%, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Spice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 3, Serving size (approx 93 g)

Net Contents

280g

