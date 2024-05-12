We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Medley with a Wild Garlic Butter 175g
image 1 of Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Medley with a Wild Garlic Butter 175gimage 2 of Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Medley with a Wild Garlic Butter 175g

Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Medley with a Wild Garlic Butter 175g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£17.14/kg

Finest Dine in for two - Side
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
92kcal
386kJ
5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 488kJ / 117kcal

Petit pois, kale and Tenderstem® broccoli with a garlic purée, wild garlic and lemon butter
A vibrant mix of Tenderstem® broccoli, petit pois and kale with a fragrant wild garlic and lemon butter
Pack size: 175G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Petit Pois, Kale, Tenderstem® Broccoli, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Wild Garlic, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

175g e

View all Finest Dine in for two

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here