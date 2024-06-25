Loyd Grossman Tomato & Mascarpone Pasta Sauce 350g

A Rich Tomato Sauce with Mascarpone Cheese For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk

A delicious blend of sun ripened tomatoes and Italian Mascarpone for an indulgent creamy sauce One of Your 5 a Day** ** Half a jar serving equals 1 of your 5 a day. "Made with delicious sun ripened tomatoes and creamy Italian Mascarpone, my vibrantly-flavoured sauce will help you create an indulgent pasta dish."

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (73%), Mascarpone Cheese (10%) (Milk), Tomato Paste (6%), Sugar, Grana Padano Cheese PDO (2%) (contains Egg, Milk), Onion Purée, Double Cream (Milk), Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Ground Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This Jar Contains Approximately 2 Portions

Net Contents

350g ℮

