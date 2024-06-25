New
Loyd Grossman Tomato & Mascarpone Pasta Sauce 350g

Loyd Grossman Tomato & Mascarpone Pasta Sauce 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£0.86/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Half a jar (175g) contains
Energy
735kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

A Rich Tomato Sauce with Mascarpone CheeseFor recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
A delicious blend of sun ripened tomatoes and Italian Mascarpone for an indulgent creamy sauceOne of Your 5 a Day**** Half a jar serving equals 1 of your 5 a day."Made with delicious sun ripened tomatoes and creamy Italian Mascarpone, my vibrantly-flavoured sauce will help you create an indulgent pasta dish."
® is a registered trade mark. Produced under licence by Premier Foods Group Ltd.
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (73%), Mascarpone Cheese (10%) (Milk), Tomato Paste (6%), Sugar, Grana Padano Cheese PDO (2%) (contains Egg, Milk), Onion Purée, Double Cream (Milk), Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Ground Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This Jar Contains Approximately 2 Portions

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Get flavour...1. Simply cook your favourite pasta and drain.2. Heat the sauce gently in a saucepan stirring often.3. Stir the hot sauce through your cooked pasta for a delicious meal.Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

View all Italian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here