We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Grind, House Blend Coffee Pods, Biodegradable & Sustainable, 10 pods, 52 grams
image 1 of Grind, House Blend Coffee Pods, Biodegradable & Sustainable, 10 pods, 52 gramsimage 2 of Grind, House Blend Coffee Pods, Biodegradable & Sustainable, 10 pods, 52 grams

Grind, House Blend Coffee Pods, Biodegradable & Sustainable, 10 pods, 52 grams

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.25

£8.17/100g

10 Home Compostable Coffee PodsBetter coffee foundation
Grind is a coffee company that lives in London. Since opening in Shoreditch in 2011, Grind has grown to include cafés, coffee shops, and a state-of-the-art coffee roastery. We took everything we learned and squeezed it all into our Nespresso® compatible coffee pods.The planet's favourite coffee pods.Grind's speciality-grade coffee is ethically sourced from sustainable farms around the world. Our pods are plastic-free and home compostable, breaking down in your compost faster than a banana peel.
Grind is a registered trademark.
Biodegradable & SustainableHome CompostableIntensity - 8Chocolatey and nutty, perfect for flat whites, lattes and cappuccinos100% Roasted Arabica CoffeeNespresso® Compatible
Pack size: 52G

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Net Contents

52g ℮

View all Coffee Pods & Machines

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here