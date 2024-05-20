Unbeleafable Zesty Baby Leaves 80g

Leaves that last longer? Meet our British-grown Salad with Stamina™ At Unbeleafable, we grow food a little differently. Our vertical farm runs 365 days a year and our leaves are grown using 100% renewable energy. We create the ideal environment for our leaves to thrive indoors, ensuring they receive the optimal balance of water, light, and nutrients. Every day is like a Mediterranean spring day for our salad. We take pride in nurturing our longer lasting leaves. Here's the secret: we grow without pesticides, and that's just one reason why there's no need to wash them! So, say goodbye to soggy salad and hello to crisp, fresh leaves, that are ready to eat, straight out of the bag! As a bonus, they're grown right here in the UK, so they haven't travelled too far from our farm to your plate either. Tuck in! They're seriously tasty!

Longer lasting leaves Citrusy Grown without pesticides Vertically farmed Ready to Eat British Leaves

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Mixed Leaves (Green Baby Lettuce, Red Baby Lettuce, Sorrel)

Net Contents

80g ℮

Preparation and Usage