New
image 1 of Beretta Viva La Mamma Ragu Cannelloni 350g
image 1 of Beretta Viva La Mamma Ragu Cannelloni 350gimage 2 of Beretta Viva La Mamma Ragu Cannelloni 350g

Beretta Viva La Mamma Ragu Cannelloni 350g

£4.00

£11.43/kg

Cooked Egg Pasta Tubes Filled with Beef and Pork in a Tomato Sauce Topped with Béchamel Sauce
Our authentic cannelloni is made with fresh rough pasta, slow-cooked pork & beef ragu, and velvety béchamel sauce. Hand-layered and slow-cooked for exceptional flavour.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Perfectly Slow Cooked Recipes Inspired by Italian MammasReady to Eat 4 in MinutesWithout Added Preservatives
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Ragù Sauce 42% (Pork 30%, Beef 10%, Tomato Pulp 19%, Water, Tomato Paste 7%, Onions, Sunflower Seed Oil, Carrots, Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine, Modified Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Celery, Whey (Milk), Powdered Butter (Milk), Dehydrated Tomatoes 0, 4%, Powdered Cheese (Milk), Wheat Fibre, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Pepper 0, 02%, Garlic, Sage, Basil 0, 01%, Salt, Sugar, Chilli Pepper, Natural Flavourings), Béchamel Sauce 39% [Water, Soft Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, Whey (Milk), Butter Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Wheat Fibre, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring], Fresh Pasta with Egg 15% (Durum Wheat Semolina, Eggs 27%), Potatoes (Potatoes, Dehydrated Potatoes in Flakes, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Stabilizer: Disodium Diphosphate, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

May contain Crustaceans, Fish, Soy, Mustard, Molluscs.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

350g ℮

