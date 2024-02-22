We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Cheetos Puffs Sweet & Spicy Flamin' Hot Crisps 6 x 13g

£1.50

£1.92/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each inner pack contains:
Energy
290kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

high

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 290 kJ (3%*)

Sweet & Spicy Flamin' Hot Flavour corn puffs
Suitable for vegetarians69kcal 290kJ per packBaked not friedNo artificial preservatives
Pack size: 78G
Suitable for vegetarians69kcal 290kJ per packBaked not friedNo artificial preservatives

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Malic Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavourings (contains SOYA, WHEAT), Fructose, Salt, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (contains SOYA), Garlic Powder, SOYbean Derivatives, WHEAT Derivatives, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)]

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Barley, Gluten, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

6 x 13g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives

