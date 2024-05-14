New
Cauldron Pumpkin and Caramelised Onion Veggie Bakes 200g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Vegetable bakes made with pumpkin and caramelised onion, coated in breadcrumbsDiscover how we care for our planet and for tasty veg filled recipes. cauldronfoods.co.uk
This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.Cauldron® and the Cauldron™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Limited.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Pumpkin (28%), Carrot, Restructured Soy Flour, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Onion (8%) (Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar), Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Wheat Gluten, Tapioca and Pea Starch, Potato Flake, Soy Protein Isolate, Onion, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Potassium Chloride, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Celery, Carrot, Parsley), Olive Oil, Turmeric], Salt, Dried Garlic, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Spirit Vinegar, Natural Flavourings, Rosemary Powder

Allergy Information

May also contain Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

