New
McCain Air Fryer Deep Ridge Crinkle Cut Fries 750g

McCain Air Fryer Deep Ridge Crinkle Cut Fries 750g

4.3(9)
Write a review

£3.20

£4.27/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
849kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Crinkle cut chips cooked in vegetable oilFor more information see www.mccain.co.ukRecommended by Ninja® for crisp and golden fries every time!*UK market data, all air fryer sales by value (Nov '22 - Oct'23)The UK's no.1 air fryer brand*For more Air Fryer Tips & Recipes visit www.mccain.co.uk/recipes/air-fryer-recipes/
Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

Potatoes (95%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower) - in varying proportions

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

750g ℮

View all Chips & French Fries

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here