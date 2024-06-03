McCain Air Fryer Deep Ridge Crinkle Cut Fries 750g

Instructions: How to cook...

Here's how to cook 240g of McCain air fryer fries. For different quantities adjust the cooking time accordingly.

Preheat air fryer to 200°C.

Cook times below based on the power output of the air fryer.

Cook times may vary in different models. Adjust cooking time accordingly.

2000W: 8mins; 1700W: 8mins; 1400W: 10mins

Place the fries in the basket. Shake half way through cooking. Cook until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.