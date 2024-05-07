We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Gu Black Forest Cheesecake Desserts 2x88g

Gu Black Forest Cheesecake Desserts 2x88g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£2.13/100g

2 Kirsch (0.6%) Cheesecakes Made with Full Fat Cheese (6.7%) on a Milk (1.1%) and Dark (2.5%) Chocolate Crème, Topped with a Cherry (11.7%) Compote
Gü Black Forest Cheesecake DessertLuxurious cherry and kirsch compote, over creamy kirsch cheesecake, followed by rich, double chocolate crème, all on a crumbly dark cocoa biscuit base."We upgraded this classic by using French kirsch, which is an unaged brandy distilled from the fermented juice of black cherries. A clean taste, with a subtle cherry aroma. "Fred Ponnavoy, Master Patisserie ChefLOVED EVERY LAYER?Discover more indulgence with some of our other treatsCHOCOLATE MELTING MIDDLEAn intense and delicious melting middle, best served hotSPANISH LEMON CHEESECAKELayers of creamy lemon cheesecake and zesty lemon curd on a crunchy biscuit baseCHOCOLATE & HONEYCOMBLayers of honeycomb pearls and caramel-chocolate crème with a touch of honey
A tasty morsel about usThose two tiny dots over the ü emphasise the ‘oooooh-iness’ in our name, so it’s pronounced: ‘G-oo’.We create patisserie inspired indulgently layered desserts. Because when life is go go go, we know you deserve the goo-iest of desserts there are.Rich. Creamy. Pillowy soft. Salty-sweet.Soft and sticky. Melty. Gooey-in-the-middle.Golden. Rich. Chewy. Crunchy.Scoopable. Layers upon layers of loveliness.Delicious textures and flavours, all on one spoon, all at once. All served in your very own perfectly portioned glass ramekin. Gü is the best way to upgrade your Friday night. So when work’s done, get comfy, press play and Gü. (Although we do find it’s equally as delicious on any night of the week.)Our products aren’t the only thing with layers. Our packaging has hidden depths too. 100% recyclable and reusable - you can find lots of ways to repurpose your ramekins.We make special desserts for grown-ups. So, if like us you enjoy daily indulgence, then follow @Gudesserts on Instagram
Not suitable for vegetarians (contains beef gelatine)Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Cherries, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Demerera Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Modified Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Kirsch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein Powder, Salt, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), ButterMilk Powder, Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Blackcarrot Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Lactic Cultures (Milk)

Allergy Information

May Contain Nuts. See ingredients list in Bold and Capitals.

Produce of

Made in the UK with cream from the UK

Net Contents

2 x 88g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To enjoy your Gü at its best, take it out of the fridge 10 minutes before you want to eat it.

View all Cheesecake, Trifles & Jelly Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here