Gu Black Forest Cheesecake Desserts 2x88g

2 Kirsch (0.6%) Cheesecakes Made with Full Fat Cheese (6.7%) on a Milk (1.1%) and Dark (2.5%) Chocolate Crème, Topped with a Cherry (11.7%) Compote

Gü Black Forest Cheesecake Dessert Luxurious cherry and kirsch compote, over creamy kirsch cheesecake, followed by rich, double chocolate crème, all on a crumbly dark cocoa biscuit base. "We upgraded this classic by using French kirsch, which is an unaged brandy distilled from the fermented juice of black cherries. A clean taste, with a subtle cherry aroma. " Fred Ponnavoy, Master Patisserie Chef

A tasty morsel about us Those two tiny dots over the ü emphasise the ‘oooooh-iness’ in our name, so it’s pronounced: ‘G-oo’. We create patisserie inspired indulgently layered desserts. Because when life is go go go, we know you deserve the goo-iest of desserts there are. Rich. Creamy. Pillowy soft. Salty-sweet. Soft and sticky. Melty. Gooey-in-the-middle. Golden. Rich. Chewy. Crunchy. Scoopable. Layers upon layers of loveliness. Delicious textures and flavours, all on one spoon, all at once. All served in your very own perfectly portioned glass ramekin. Gü is the best way to upgrade your Friday night. So when work’s done, get comfy, press play and Gü. (Although we do find it’s equally as delicious on any night of the week.) Our products aren’t the only thing with layers. Our packaging has hidden depths too. 100% recyclable and reusable - you can find lots of ways to repurpose your ramekins. We make special desserts for grown-ups. So, if like us you enjoy daily indulgence, then follow @Gudesserts on Instagram

Not suitable for vegetarians (contains beef gelatine) Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.

Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Cherries, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Demerera Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Modified Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Kirsch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein Powder, Salt, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), ButterMilk Powder, Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Blackcarrot Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Lactic Cultures (Milk)

Allergy Information

May Contain Nuts. See ingredients list in Bold and Capitals.

Produce of

Made in the UK with cream from the UK

Net Contents

2 x 88g ℮

