New
Yorkie Milk Chocolate Dessert 2x65g

3(1)
£1.85

£1.42/100g

1 pot =
Energy
388kJ
92kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ

Milk Chocolate Dairy DessertEnjoy Yorkie® as part of a varied and balanced diet.
Delicious smooth & Creamy Milk Chocolate Dessert
Smooth and Creamy Yorkie Milk Chocolate Dessert. Enjoy a creamy, smooth and indulgent Milk Chocolate crème dessert, an indulgent treat for lunchtime, snacking or in the evening.
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestlé® Good food, Good life™
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk 71%, Milk Chocolate 15% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Lecithins), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Modified Starch, Cocoa Powder, Gelatine, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2 x 65g ℮

