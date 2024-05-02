We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mediterranean Cave Des Roches France Rose 75cl

£6.49

£6.49/75cl

Vegan

Mediterranean Cave Des Roches France Rose 75cl
A rosé bursting with fresh fruit flavours of strawberries, redcurrants and white peach.Made in the sunny Mediterranean with classic grape varieties, that deliver a complexity and elegance of flavour.
Pack size: 750ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Rosé

Produce of

Product of France

Country

France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy with grilled chicken, smoked salmon or baked summer vegetables.Best served chilled.

