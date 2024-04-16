Flora Plant Cream Double 250ml

Blend of Lentil Protein, Coconut and Rapeseed Oil

We wanted to make a product like dairy cream, but better*, so we created a delicious dairy-free alternative that has the same creamy, rich loveliness and a lower climate impact than dairy cream*. Proudly presenting our 100% plant-based recipe. Pour onto your favourite desserts, whip into cakes, or cook with your favourite recipes - without sacrificing on great taste. We promise we're not milking it - Flora Plant Cream is deliciously creamy, not cow-y! With at least 65% less climate impact than dairy cream*, you can really make a difference by using our luscious ‘better-for-the-planet-than-dairy-goodness’. Your food will taste just that little bit better knowing you have done something good for our planet. *Life Cycle Assessment tool (developed by Quantis) comparing Flora and dairy cream in UK (2023). Learn more at www.flora.com/sustainability.

Love cream? You'll love Flora Plant Cream. We're rich, creamy and some might say dreamy! Just one taste and you'll forget about dairy...catchy right? We're not going to try to rhyme the next part, but just simply say that we believe plant-based eating is the way forward to a more sustainable future for our planet. Together, we can lower our climate impact - switch to Flora and skip the cow!

Flora is a registered trademark of Upfield.

Rich and creamy alternative to dairy cream 100% plant-based Great for cooking, pouring or whipping Free from artificial flavours and preservatives Dairy and lactose free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Lentil Protein preparation (Water, 1.1% Lentil Protein), 31% Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilizers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavours, Salt, Colourant (Carotene)

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Pour - Cook - Whip

Additives