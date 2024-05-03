Alpro Oat Original Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500ml

Oat drink with added calcium and vitamins. Small pack version 500ml 100% plant-based Dairy free Perfect for vegans Naturally low in fat No added sugars* Rich in fibre A source of calcium ** Source of vitamins B2, D2 Chilled from the fridge *Contains naturally occurring sugars **Source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.

Discover our new format of 500ml. Same great taste of Alpro Oat 1L just in a smaller format!! At Alpro we call our products oat drinks and not oat milks- why you ask? By definition- milk is a nutrient rich food produced by mammals – and our tasty oat drinks are completely plant based! We’ve always had a soft spot for the subtly sweet taste of oats. It’s what makes our oat drink so delicious even without any added sugars or sweeteners*. Just the sugars that come naturally with the oats.You’re a sensible person, and that’s cool. But every now and then, it’s OK to go nuts. Oat is everyone's plant-based pal – on porridge and cereal, in coffee, shakes and smoothies. And chilled in a glass? Oatstanding, naturally. Lovely as milk may be, who doesn't like a little variety to spice up their life? Dairy free makes it perfect for vegans and plant-based passionistas. Or just anyone who's t-oat-ally smitten and wants to add a little extra plant-based loveliness to their day! Because why should vegans have all the fun?

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Protect What's Good Tetra Pak® supports FCS®

Pack size: 500ML

Rich in Fibre Plant-Based with Calcium Source of calcium & vit B2, D2 Naturally low in fat Naturally lactose free

Ingredients

Oat Base (96.6%) [Water, Oat [9.8%]], Soluble Corn Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Calcium [Tri-Calcium Phosphate], Sea Salt, Stabiliser [Gellan Gum], Vitamins B2, B12, D2

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

