We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Alpro Oat Original Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500ml
image 1 of Alpro Oat Original Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500mlimage 2 of Alpro Oat Original Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500mlimage 3 of Alpro Oat Original Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500mlimage 4 of Alpro Oat Original Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500mlimage 5 of Alpro Oat Original Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500ml

Alpro Oat Original Long Life Dairy Free Drink 500ml

4.4(36)
Write a review

£1.30

£2.60/litre

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 100 ml serving contains:
Energy
186kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 186 kJ / 44 kcal

Oat drink with added calcium and vitamins.Small pack version 500ml100% plant-basedDairy freePerfect for vegansNaturally low in fatNo added sugars*Rich in fibreA source of calcium **Source of vitamins B2, D2Chilled from the fridge*Contains naturally occurring sugars**Source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.
Small pack version 500ml100% plant-basedDairy freePerfect for vegansNaturally low in fatNo added sugars*Rich in fibreA source of calcium **Source of vitamins B2, D2Chilled from the fridge*Contains naturally occurring sugars**Source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.
Discover our new format of 500ml. Same great taste of Alpro Oat 1L just in a smaller format!! At Alpro we call our products oat drinks and not oat milks- why you ask? By definition- milk is a nutrient rich food produced by mammals – and our tasty oat drinks are completely plant based! We’ve always had a soft spot for the subtly sweet taste of oats. It’s what makes our oat drink so delicious even without any added sugars or sweeteners*. Just the sugars that come naturally with the oats.You’re a sensible person, and that’s cool. But every now and then, it’s OK to go nuts. Oat is everyone's plant-based pal – on porridge and cereal, in coffee, shakes and smoothies. And chilled in a glass? Oatstanding, naturally. Lovely as milk may be, who doesn't like a little variety to spice up their life? Dairy free makes it perfect for vegans and plant-based passionistas. Or just anyone who's t-oat-ally smitten and wants to add a little extra plant-based loveliness to their day! Because why should vegans have all the fun?
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.orgProtect What's Good Tetra Pak® supports FCS®
Pack size: 500ML
Rich in FibrePlant-Based with CalciumSource of calcium & vit B2, D2Naturally low in fatNaturally lactose free

Ingredients

Oat Base (96.6%) [Water, Oat [9.8%]], Soluble Corn Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Calcium [Tri-Calcium Phosphate], Sea Salt, Stabiliser [Gellan Gum], Vitamins B2, B12, D2

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well. Can be used hot or cold, in all cooking applications as an alternative to milk.

View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here