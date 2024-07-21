New
Batchelors Cup A Soup Cheese and Broccoli 4 packets 92g

Batchelors Cup A Soup Cheese and Broccoli 4 packets 92g

5(2)
Write a review

£1.75

£1.90/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (253g) as prepared
Energy
407kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.19g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 161kJ/38kcal

Instant Cheese & Broccoli Soup
Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Contains 96 Calories Per CupLow in Fat and SugarNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 92G
Low in Fat and Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Broccoli (3%), Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Onion, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Cheese (1%) (Milk), Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley), Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Milk Proteins, Cream (Milk), Spinach, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Ground Turmeric

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

92g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Take a moment to enjoy the warm, comforting feeling of a deliciously tasty cup a soup!1 Empty a sachet into a cup2 Add 230ml of boiling water3 Stir well, wait a few moments4 Sit back and enjoy...

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Cup Meals & Soups

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here