Batchelors Cup A Soup Cheese and Broccoli 4 packets 92g

Instant Cheese & Broccoli Soup

Contains 96 Calories Per Cup Low in Fat and Sugar No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 92G

Low in Fat and Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Broccoli (3%), Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Onion, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Cheese (1%) (Milk), Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley), Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Milk Proteins, Cream (Milk), Spinach, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Ground Turmeric

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

92g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Take a moment to enjoy the warm, comforting feeling of a deliciously tasty cup a soup! 1 Empty a sachet into a cup 2 Add 230ml of boiling water 3 Stir well, wait a few moments 4 Sit back and enjoy...

Additives