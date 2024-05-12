We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Real Greek Halloumi Skewers 225g

The Real Greek Halloumi Skewers 225g

£7.00

£31.11/kg

Vegetarian

4 PDO Halloumi cheese (made with cow's milk, sheep's milk and goat's milk) skewers in an acacia honey, oregano, garlic and chilli flakes marinade.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.The Real Greek™ is a registered trademark.
Pack size: 225G

Ingredients

Halloumi Cheese (Milk) (89%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Acacia Honey (3%), Dried Garlic, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Oregano, Dried Chillies

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK using halloumi cheese from Cyprus

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

225g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving Suggestion: Our halloumi skewers are perfect for making a Greek style souvlaki wrap at home. First spread creamy tzatziki onto a warm flatbread, then after removing the wooden skewers, place the halloumi, sliced tomato and red onion, on top the tzatziki, roll up and enjoy!

