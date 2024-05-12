The Real Greek Halloumi Skewers 225g

Take care when handling product as skewers are sharp and become hot after cooking. Foil pad not edible.

Turn occasionally. Allow to stand for 2 mins. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary, this is a guideline only.

Do not remove ovenable pad before cooking and cook in foil tray.

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking. Needs cooking. Remove sleeve and film. Preheat grill to high. Do not remove ovenable pad before cooking and cook in foil tray. Place foil tray under grill. Cook for 7-11 mins until golden brown. Turn occasionally. Allow to stand for 2 mins. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary, this is a guideline only.

For use by date: see front of pack.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. Do not exceed the use by date. Do not freeze.

Serving Suggestion: Our halloumi skewers are perfect for making a Greek style souvlaki wrap at home. First spread creamy tzatziki onto a warm flatbread, then after removing the wooden skewers, place the halloumi, sliced tomato and red onion, on top the tzatziki, roll up and enjoy!

4 PDO Halloumi cheese (made with cow's milk, sheep's milk and goat's milk) skewers in an acacia honey, oregano, garlic and chilli flakes marinade.

