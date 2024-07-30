New
St Ewe Original Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack

£3.65

£0.36/each

St Ewe F/Rnge Original Large Eggs 10 Pack More information and hundreds of recipe ideas at egginfo.co.uk
Our eggs are packed in Cornwall... after being hand picked by our family farmers... all around Britain!
Class ALion Quality Mark - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella.
Delicious free range eggsThe Eggs in the Blue BoxHigh Welfare Free Range EggsSupporting British FarmersGreat taste 2023

Net Contents

10 x Large Eggs

Preparation and Usage

The perfect dippy egg:Runny yolk5 mins The perfect dipDelicious!6 mins The thick dipWell-done yolk7 mins The jammy dip

