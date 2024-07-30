St Ewe Original Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack

St Ewe F/Rnge Original Large Eggs 10 Pack More information and hundreds of recipe ideas at egginfo.co.uk

Our eggs are packed in Cornwall... after being hand picked by our family farmers... all around Britain!

Class A Lion Quality Mark - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella.

Delicious free range eggs The Eggs in the Blue Box High Welfare Free Range Eggs Supporting British Farmers Great taste 2023

Net Contents

10 x Large Eggs

Preparation and Usage