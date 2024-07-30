Rustlers Pickle Relish Cheeseburger 169g

Rustlers Pickle Relish Cheeseburger 169g

A flame grilled beef burger in a burger bun, with a cheese slice and a sachet of pickle gherkin relish.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Made with 100% British & Irish Beef
Pack size: 169G

Ingredients

Beef Burger (43%) (Beef, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring), Burger Bun (Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Antioxidant: E300), Pickle Relish (Water, Gherkins, Sugar, Red Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Cornflour, Mustard Flour, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Preservative: E202; Dill, Spices, Garlic Powder, Curcumin Extract, Dill Oil), Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E452, E331, E339; Flavouring (Milk), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Acidity Regulator: E330], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin, Beef Burger contains 83% Beef

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredient in bold.

Net Contents

169g

Preparation and Usage

Heat to enjoy

