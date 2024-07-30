Rustlers Pickle Relish Cheeseburger 169g

Instructions: Remove burger from packaging. Pop the bun in the toaster and the patty in the microwave heating on full power. Rebuild your burger, add a cheese slice for the perfect melt, squeeze over the pickle relish, and enjoy!

Pop the bun in the toaster

800W heat patty for 1 minute 10 seconds

Stand for 30 seconds

Or simply heat whole burger for 1 minute 15 seconds and stand for 30 seconds