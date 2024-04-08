Flora Plant Butter Salted 200g

Plant-based fat spread 79%.

We wanted to make a product like butter, but better*, so we created a delicious dairy-free alternative that has the same creamy, rich loveliness, is made from natural ingredients and is more sustainable*. Proudly presenting our 100% plant-based recipe. Spread onto toast, melt into mash, whip into cakes or cook with your favourite recipes - without sacrificing on great taste. We promise we're not milking it - Flora Plant B+tter Salted is deliciously creamy, not cow-y! With at least 75% less climate impact than dairy butter*, you can really make a difference by using our luscious ‘better-for-the-planet-than-dairy-goodness’. Your food will taste just that little bit better knowing you have done something good for our planet. *Life Cycle Assessment tool (developed by Quantis) comparing Flora and dairy butter in UK & Ireland (2023). Learn more at www.flora.com/sustainability.

Love butter? You'll love Flora Plant B+tter. We're rich, creamy and some might say dreamy! Just one taste and you'll forget about dairy...catchy right? We're not going to try to rhyme the next part, but just simply say that we believe plant-based eating is the way forward to a more sustainable future for our planet. Together, we can lower our climate impact - switch to Flora and skip the cow!

Flora and Flora Plant are registered trademarks of Upfield.

Rich and creamy alternative to dairy butter 100% plant-based 79% vegetable fat spread Handy block format for spreading, cooking and baking Free from palm oil Made with natural ingredients Completely Dairy and lactose free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Plant Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Coconut Oil, Water, Sea Salt (1.7%), Faba Bean Preparation, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

Free From: Milk

Net Contents

200g ℮