New
Smug Dairy Slices 150g

£2.25

£15.00/kg

Extra Mature Cheddar Combined with Dairy and Plant-Based IngredientsIt's important to make sure you have a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.See smugdairy.com for info.Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK
Why So Smug™ Dairy?Because with Smug Dairy, you Can have it all! The goodness of dairy & plants. Enjoy the creamy smoothness you love, a source of Vitamin B12 and a hefty 35% less saturated fat*.*This comparision relates to standard cheddar cheese45% Less CO2 E/KG than standard butter assessed from farm of pack**** 2023 life cycle assessment: farm to pack comparing Smug Blended Oat & Dairy Butter and standard British ButterDelicious taste, delicious feeling: It's a win-win. Enough to make you feel a little smug, in fact.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
The Goodness of Dairy & Plants35% Less Sat Fat than CheddarHigh in ProteinSource of Vitamin D & Calcium
Pack size: 150G
High in ProteinSource of Vitamin D & Calcium

Ingredients

Extra Mature Cheddar (42%) (Milk), Oat Drink (17%) (Water, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Acacia Fibre, Natural Flavouring), Milk Protein, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Modified Starch Chicory Root Fibre, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made with cheese sourced from Ireland and packed in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

150g ℮

