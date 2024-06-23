New
Tesco Vegetable Samosa 110g

Tesco Vegetable Samosa 110g

£1.75

£1.59/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each samosa
Energy
295kcal
1232kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

low

4%of the reference intake
Fat
16.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1120kJ / 268kcal

Pastry filled with vegetables and spices.
Crisp pastry packed with tender vegetables, lightly seasoned with Indian inspired spices. A totally tasty triangleLightly Spiced & Crisp Love your lunch
Pack size: 110G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (62%) [Potato, Onion, Carrot, Peas], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Tomato Paste, Cumin, Turmeric, Cumin Seeds, Green Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Poppy Seeds, Cinnamon, Nigella Seeds, Dextrose, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

110g e

