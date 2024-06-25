New
Nik Naks Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour Crisps 95g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30g serving contains
Energy
708kJ
170kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2361kJ

Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour Corn SnackSnacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
Great for sharingCooked with 100% sunflower oilKnobbly, wacky sticks of cornIntensely tasty unusually knobblyNo MSGNo artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 95G

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil (36%), Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Sauce, Wheat Flour), Salt, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Curry Powder (Spices, Rice Flour, Salt), Acid: Malic Acid, Spice, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extracts, Garlic Extract]

Allergy Information

Also may contain Milk, Egg, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 - 4 servings per pack

Net Contents

95g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From MSG (Glutamate)

