Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smokey Bacon Flavour 460g

Flavoured Tomato Ketchup.

Here’s the world’s number one Tomato Ketchup with an added smokey bacon flavour that gives it a wonderful intensity. Add a dollop to the side of a cooked breakfast to enjoy a bright, smokey start to the day. Also makes the perfect accompaniment to your summer barbecue!

No Artificial Colours or Preservatives No Thickeners Suitable for Vegetarians Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (148g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery

Net Contents

460g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

Additives