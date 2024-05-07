Gu Ultimate Chocolate Cheesecake Desserts 2x85g

2 Milk Chocolate (5.4%) Cheesecakes Made with Full Fat Cheese (12.6%), on a White Chocolate (4.6%) Crème, Topped with a Dark Chocolate (7.6%) Ganache For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gudesserts.com

Gü Ultimate Chocolate Cheesecake Dessert Rich dark chocolate ganache, layered over a creamy milk chocolate cheesecake, a luscious layer of white chocolate crème, all sitting on a crumbly, cocoa biscuit base. "Crafting the ultimate chocolate cheesecake was all about balance between choices of chocolate. From silky and sweet white chocolate to rich and indulgent 70% chocolate" Fred Ponnavoy, Master Patisserie Chef LOVED EVERY LAYER? Discover more indulgence with some of our other treats ZILLIONAIRE Layers of intense chocolate ganache, treacle cheesecake and luxurious salted caramel on a cocoa biscuit base SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE Layers of smooth caramel and cheesecake on a crunchy biscuit base CHOCOLATE MELTING MIDDLE An intense and delicious melting middle, best served hot

A tasty morsel about us Those two tiny dots over the ü emphasise the ‘oooooh-iness’ in our name, so it’s pronounced: ‘G-oo’. We create patisserie inspired indulgently layered desserts. Because when life is go go go, we know you deserve the goo-iest of desserts there are. Rich. Creamy. Pillowy soft. Salty-sweet. Soft and sticky. Melty. Gooey-in-the-middle. Golden. Rich. Chewy. Crunchy. Scoopable. Layers upon layers of loveliness. Delicious textures and flavours, all on one spoon, all at once. All served in your very own perfectly portioned glass ramekin. Gü is the best way to upgrade your Friday night. So when work’s done, get comfy, press play and Gü. (Although we do find it’s equally as delicious on any night of the week.) Our products aren’t the only thing with layers. Our packaging has hidden depths too. 100% recyclable and reusable - you can find lots of ways to repurpose your ramekins. We make special desserts for grown-ups. So, if like us you enjoy daily indulgence, then follow @Gudesserts on Instagram

Not suitable for vegetarians (contains beef gelatine). Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Demerera Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), ButterMilk Powder, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. See ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage