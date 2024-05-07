We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gu Ultimate Chocolate Cheesecake Desserts 2x85g

Gu Ultimate Chocolate Cheesecake Desserts 2x85g

£3.75

£2.21/100g

2 Milk Chocolate (5.4%) Cheesecakes Made with Full Fat Cheese (12.6%), on a White Chocolate (4.6%) Crème, Topped with a Dark Chocolate (7.6%) GanacheFor more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gudesserts.com
Gü Ultimate Chocolate Cheesecake DessertRich dark chocolate ganache, layered over a creamy milk chocolate cheesecake, a luscious layer of white chocolate crème, all sitting on a crumbly, cocoa biscuit base."Crafting the ultimate chocolate cheesecake was all about balance between choices of chocolate. From silky and sweet white chocolate to rich and indulgent 70% chocolate"Fred Ponnavoy, Master Patisserie ChefLOVED EVERY LAYER?Discover more indulgence with some of our other treatsZILLIONAIRELayers of intense chocolate ganache, treacle cheesecake and luxurious salted caramel on a cocoa biscuit baseSALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKELayers of smooth caramel and cheesecake on a crunchy biscuit baseCHOCOLATE MELTING MIDDLEAn intense and delicious melting middle, best served hot
A tasty morsel about usThose two tiny dots over the ü emphasise the ‘oooooh-iness’ in our name, so it’s pronounced: ‘G-oo’.We create patisserie inspired indulgently layered desserts. Because when life is go go go, we know you deserve the goo-iest of desserts there are.Rich. Creamy. Pillowy soft. Salty-sweet.Soft and sticky. Melty. Gooey-in-the-middle.Golden. Rich. Chewy. Crunchy.Scoopable. Layers upon layers of loveliness.Delicious textures and flavours, all on one spoon, all at once. All served in your very own perfectly portioned glass ramekin. Gü is the best way to upgrade your Friday night. So when work’s done, get comfy, press play and Gü. (Although we do find it’s equally as delicious on any night of the week.)Our products aren’t the only thing with layers. Our packaging has hidden depths too. 100% recyclable and reusable - you can find lots of ways to repurpose your ramekins.We make special desserts for grown-ups. So, if like us you enjoy daily indulgence, then follow @Gudesserts on Instagram
Not suitable for vegetarians (contains beef gelatine).
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Demerera Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), ButterMilk Powder, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. See ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Eat me cold.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

