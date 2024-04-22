Pimm's & Lemonade 6x250ml

Pimm’s is an iconic symbol of British Summer, come rain or shine. Whether enjoying a BBQ or having a picnic with friends, Pimm’s No.1 is the centrepiece of British Summer socialising. Pimm's No. 1 is made from a closely guarded recipe. The complex fruity notes of bitter sweet caramelised orange, fresh citrus & herbal flavours are perfectly balanced with refreshing tasting lemonade.

To enjoy a classic Pimm’s & lemonade, drink chilled from the can or serve over ice and with fruit garnishes. Perfect for any picnic, BBQ or summer festival. Pimm's No. 1 is made from a closely guarded recipe. The complex fruity notes of bitter sweet caramelised orange, fresh citrus & herbal flavours are perfectly balanced with refreshing tasting lemonade. Whether watching the tennis or having a picnic with friends, Pimm's No1 is the centrepiece of British Summer socialising. You can find Pimm’s at Wimbledon where it has been served at The Championships for over 50 years. Pimm’s was born in London in 1840, when James Pimm blended his famous No.1 Cup, a secret recipe of gin, herbs and liqueur - as an aid for digesting oysters in his London Oyster bar.

Pack size: 1500ML

Alcohol Type

Wine

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.25l