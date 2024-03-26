Ciroc Cosmopolitan Cocktail 100ml

Discover the new Cocktail Collection, a selection of ready-to-serve, bar-quality cocktails expertly crafted by world-renowned brands like Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and Ciroc. Perfect for enhancing your cozy nights in with friends and family. Enjoy the smoky charm of Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned, the vibrant bittersweet taste of Tanqueray Negroni, or the crisp delicacy of Ciroc Cosmopolitan. Experience our meticulously-crafted range made from high-quality ingredients for your perfect cocktail experience.

ABOUT - Experience the refined taste of Ciroc Cosmopolitan, elegantly blended with Ciroc Vodka. This exquisite cocktail belongs to our new Cocktail Collection. Expertly crafted to recreate bar-quality at home, it's ready to serve for your convenience and enjoyment. TASTING NOTES - Indulge in the distinct taste of Ciroc Cosmopolitan, skillfully crafted with elegant Ciroc Vodka made from fine French grapes. This exquisite cocktail is expertly mixed with bittersweet cranberry juice and balanced with refreshing orange and lime flavours for an unmatched cocktail experience. HOW TO ENJOY - Simply chill, add a fresh lemon twist for garnish, serve and enjoy. Revel in the refreshing blend of our expertly crafted cocktails with every sip. HOW IT'S MADE - Expertly crafted, perfectly mixed, ready to serve. 1 serving = 100ml OCCASION - Hosting? Serve your guests the crisp Ciroc Cosmopolitan to elevate your evening for the perfect night in.

Pack size: 100ML

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.1l