We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Ciroc Cosmopolitan Cocktail 100ml
image 1 of Ciroc Cosmopolitan Cocktail 100mlimage 2 of Ciroc Cosmopolitan Cocktail 100mlimage 3 of Ciroc Cosmopolitan Cocktail 100ml

Ciroc Cosmopolitan Cocktail 100ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.95

£39.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Ciroc Cosmopolitan Cocktail 100ml
Discover the new Cocktail Collection, a selection of ready-to-serve, bar-quality cocktails expertly crafted by world-renowned brands like Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and Ciroc. Perfect for enhancing your cozy nights in with friends and family. Enjoy the smoky charm of Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned, the vibrant bittersweet taste of Tanqueray Negroni, or the crisp delicacy of Ciroc Cosmopolitan. Experience our meticulously-crafted range made from high-quality ingredients for your perfect cocktail experience.
ABOUT - Experience the refined taste of Ciroc Cosmopolitan, elegantly blended with Ciroc Vodka. This exquisite cocktail belongs to our new Cocktail Collection. Expertly crafted to recreate bar-quality at home, it's ready to serve for your convenience and enjoyment.TASTING NOTES - Indulge in the distinct taste of Ciroc Cosmopolitan, skillfully crafted with elegant Ciroc Vodka made from fine French grapes. This exquisite cocktail is expertly mixed with bittersweet cranberry juice and balanced with refreshing orange and lime flavours for an unmatched cocktail experience.HOW TO ENJOY - Simply chill, add a fresh lemon twist for garnish, serve and enjoy. Revel in the refreshing blend of our expertly crafted cocktails with every sip.HOW IT'S MADE - Expertly crafted, perfectly mixed, ready to serve. 1 serving = 100mlOCCASION - Hosting? Serve your guests the crisp Ciroc Cosmopolitan to elevate your evening for the perfect night in.
Pack size: 100ML

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.1l

View all Ready to Drink Premixed Spirits & Cocktails

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here