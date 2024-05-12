We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beretta Viva La Mamma Truffle Risotto 250g

£3.50

£14.00/kg

Vegetarian

Cooked Rice in a Truffle Sauce.
Our classic truffle risotto is made with Italian rice cooked perfectly al dente, combined with a creamy sauce with black truffle crumbs for a decadent touch.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Truffle Sauce 60% [Water, Cream (Milk), Cheese (Milk, Salt, Rennet), Onion, White Wine, Modified Corn Starch, Summer Truffle Granules 1, 6% [Summer Truffle (Tuber Aestivum Vitt) 80%, Juice of Summer Truffle (Tuber Aestivum Vitt) 18%, Salt], Sunflower Seed Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Cooked Rice 40% (Rice, Water)

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Soy, Celery, Sesame Seeds, Mustard, Molluscs, Nuts (Cashew Nuts, Walnuts)

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

