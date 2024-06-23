New
The Gym Kitchen Katsu Chicken Wrap

The Gym Kitchen Katsu Chicken Wrap

£3.00

£3.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

*Per pack
Energy
1538kJ
365kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
8.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.1g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Chicken breast in a katsu style sauce with pickled carrot and spinach in a plain tortilla wrap.
22% Protein*365 Kcal**Per packWhat are macros?Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range that contains no funny business, is macro counted and most importantly tastes awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!
Macro CountedFood to FuelHigh ProteinNo MayoHand Wrapped
High Protein

Ingredients

Plain Tortilla Wrap [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Salt], Chicken Breast (27%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Salt, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract Powder, Lemon Juice Powder], Katsu Style Sauce [Water, Sugar, Apple Purée, Tomato Paste, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion Purée, Spices, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ginger Purée, Honey, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Extract, Asafetida Extract, Chilli Extract, Clove Extract, White Pepper Extract], Pickled Carrot [Carrot, Water, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Spinach, Water, Cornflour, Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

