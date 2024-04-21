Bio&Me Super Berry Oat Bar 3x38g

Baked Wholegrain Oat Flapjacks, Made with Almonds, Seeds, Strawberries and Raspberries Enjoy daily as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Good for your gut* *Contains calcium, which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. You'll find our bars only contain naturally occurring sugars and salt from plant-based foods. Why Gut Health? It's no secret that we champion good gut health here at Bio & Me. In fact, we hope it's obvious that when it comes to looking after your gut (and you in general), we want to make things as deliciously easy for you as possible.

Founded by The Gut Health Doctor® Did you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome? That's why we've created these science-backed oat bars to help look after it. Every bite is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you, and your biome, flourish. Dr. M. Rossi Dr Megan Rossi, BSc PhD RD

No Added Sugar High in Fibre Gluten Free All Natural Nothing Artificial No Palm Oil Plant-Based Diversity I'm Made With Different Plant Based Foods Good Gut Health Just Got Deliciously Easy! Great for vegetarians & vegans Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 114G

Contains calcium, which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (44%), Dates, Chicory Root Fibre, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Almond Butter, Seeds (3%) (Pumpkin, Sunflower), Almonds, Freeze Dried Berries (2%) (Strawberry, Raspberry), Dried Carrot, Seaweed (Providing Natural Calcium), Currants, Beetroot and Carrot Extract, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles Peanuts, Milk, Eggs, Soya and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

3 x 38g ℮